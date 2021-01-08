Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Advertisement

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County.

Advertisement

Western Wyoming Beverages is seeking a Full-Time Sales Representative, based in our Rock Springs location — This position is responsible for serving as the main liaison between Western Wyoming Beverages and our retail partners through an established route. Canidate is responsible for stocking and ordering WWB products on an assigned route, responsible for sales, stocking, product rotation, and marketing execution performance indicators require regular and repetitive lifting, highly dependable self-motivated person. Customer relationships a must and possess a driver’s license. More information available at: Western Wyoming Beverages Careers

For more information and how to apply, submit a cover letter and resume to [email protected] or in-person at the HR office.

Rocky Mountain Bank is seeking a Loan Operations Specialist (FT or PT) — Provides loan accounting and loan processing support through accurate life of loan servicing, as well as creating, reviewing, and maintaining loan documentation.

For more information and how to apply, please visit: Rocky Mountain Bank Careers

If YOUR business has a job opening, send us your information to [email protected] today!