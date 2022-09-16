Now Hiring Drivers: Le Bus Wyoming

Le Bus Wyoming is growing! They are now hiring CDL Drivers with a Passenger Endorsement.

Le Bus offers a sign-on bonus, plus a full benefits package, including health, dental, and vision insurance, 401k with employer match, paid holidays, and stacking paid vacation. Drivers are home every day, have a flexible schedule, and enjoy rewarding work.

Full- and part-time positions are available. Applicants must have a current CDL with a Passenger Endorsement. Le Bus also offers paid training and more. To apply, email your resume to [email protected], or apply in person at 320 Hickory Street in Rock Springs, WY. Please provide your 10-year Motor Vehicle Record.

