SCSD #1 is seeking Nutrition Services Employees & Nutrition Services Substitutes

Sweetwater County School District #1 is hiring for Nutrition Services Employees and Nutrition Services Substitutes in the district.

Highlights for these positions include:

flexible hours

working while kids are in school

salary schedule increases from last year

earn more money with certification in nutrition

summers, holidays and days off with students following the school calendar

apply online at Sweetwater1.org

