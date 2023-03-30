Sweetwater CDC is Hiring for Multiple Positions!

The Sweetwater County Child Development Center in Green River and Rock Springs is hiring for open positions. View job descriptions below.

Special Education Teacher in Training!

We are hiring a Teacher to work and train as a Special Education Teacher who will be responsible for planning, directing, managing, and overseeing the activities and operation of their assigned special education caseload and completing all necessary paperwork, testing and data entry, parent communication, and related needs to meet deadlines and to provide services.

Qualifications: Hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, or a related field.

Preschool Teacher

The preschool teacher will plan, direct, manage, and oversee the activities and operation of their respective early childhood classroom. The teacher in this position is responsible for meeting performance standards using their experience in the field to provide quality education to all children on behalf of the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center. Position

Qualifications: A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education, Family and Child Development, Elementary Education, or a related field. Experience with toddlers and/or preschool students is preferred. Must be willing to work on obtaining an Early Childhood endorsement. (Grant Assistance for Tuition is Available)

Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) or SLP-A (Full or Part Time)

The Speech/Language Pathologist (SLP) is responsible for the planning and execution of the speech and language program for the SCCDC, as well as program records, relationship management with internal and external partners, and training of parents and of other staff.

Qualifications: Certification Minimum of M.S. or M.A.in Speech Pathology, current State of Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board Certificate in Speech Pathology and/or Speech Pathology license from the State of Wyoming Board of Speech Pathology and Audiology, Accreditation from the American Speech Language Hearing Association Certification of Clinical Competence (CCC)

preferred SLP-Assistants are welcome to apply.

We will consider candidates who are already certified SLPAs and have met all of the Wyoming Support Personnel requirements of the Department of Education for Speech Pathology Assistants.

Special Education Teacher

The Special Education Teacher is responsible for planning, directing, managing, and overseeing the activities and operation of their assigned Special Education caseload and completing all necessary paperwork, testing and data entry, parent communication, and related needs to meet deadlines and to provide services.

Qualifications: A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, or Family and Child Development as well as a Wyoming Teaching License. A Special Education Endorsement from PTSB or an Early Childhood Special Education endorsement through PTSB is preferred. The right candidate will be given an exception to this endorsement requirement but will be required to enroll in courses to obtain the ECSE endorsement upon hire. (Grant Assistance for Tuition is Available).

Please send your resumes or questions to Niki McKenzie at [email protected].

