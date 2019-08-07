Sweetwater Combined Communications Is Seeking A Public Safety E911 Communicator

The Rock Springs, Green River, Sweetwater County Combined Communications Center is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Public Safety E911 Communicator. This position requires shift rotation and working holidays and weekends. Applicants must provide a GED or High School Diploma. Applicants must pass an extensive background check, physical, drug test, and psychological evaluation. This is a full-time hourly position with a starting pay of $15.30 per hour, plus benefits. At the completion of the in-house training program once hired, there will be a pay raise to $17.30 an hour. Applications must be completed and returned by August 16, 2019, at 5 pm.

Application and job description available at www.sweetwater911.org or by email request to: [email protected].

