Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating looking to hire HVAC Service Technicians

Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating in Rock Springs, WY is looking to hire HVAC Service Technicians!

Apply in person at 1130 Signal Drive, Rock Springs, WY. Call and inquire at 307.362.7550, or find additional information by visiting their website at www.vphwyo.com and clicking on “More >> Employment.” E-mail resumes and letters of intent to [email protected]. Position(s) will remain open until filled.

