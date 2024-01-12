We’re HIRING! Media Marketing Specialist

Ever thought you would see a career opportunity that you can personalize to your individual needs? Looking to join a company as a regular, full-time (W2) employee? We have a job for you! Looking to join a company as a casual, part-time (W2) employee? We have a job for you! Rather work as a contract (1099) employee and set your own hours and work from home? We have something just for you!

Have we got your attention? WyoRadio, Southwest Wyoming’s home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT, KRKK, and Wyo4News has an immediate opening for a Media Marketing Specialist to add to our busy sales staff!

This is what you’ll do:

As a Media Marketing Specialist, you will sell advertising air time on all four WyoRadio Stations and our social media pages such as Facebook, our webpage, and Wyo4News to new and existing clients by contacting potential and existing customers regarding their advertising needs. You will also be required to write scripts for ads, production orders, sales proposals, and contracts as well as collect accounts receivables generated by your client’s advertising orders.

This is what you’ll need to bring to the table:

High School Diploma or GED equivalent required.

One to three years of sales experience is preferred.

Demonstrated knowledge and proficiency in Microsoft Office Word and Excel required.

Strong verbal and written communication skills are necessary.

Strong interpersonal and customer service skills are required.

Knowledge of basic office equipment and computer skills.

Must own a motor vehicle to be able to visit clients to make sales.

As a regular, full-time employee, you will be paid a base hourly wage and commission. If you prefer to look at part-time we can offer an hourly wage and commission or a commission-only rate. If you elect to look at a contract position, a competitive commission rate will be offered. A Competitive benefits package including PTO, holiday pay, health, dental, and vision are also offered to regular full-time employees.

Interested? We would love to have you email your resume to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.