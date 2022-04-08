Wyo4news and WyoRadio are Hiring for a Full or Part-Time News Reporter

WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK and Wyo4News has an immediate opening for a News Reporter to add to our busy news staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As a News Reporter, you will write articles and features for Wyo4News and transfer them to WyoRadio platforms. You will also be responsible for producing the station’s online news presence through WyoRadio’s website and social media accounts and enhance and maintain the station’s on-air news/information presence.

Job Qualifications:

Bachelors in Journalism or related field preferred.

2-3 years’ experience in on-air presentation preferred.

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite; including Photoshop, Lightroom, In-Design, and Dreamworks.

Knowledge of Adobe Audition preferred.

Experience in Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Office Suite preferred.

This is a full-time or part-time position with a flexible schedule. The wages are $15.00/hour. A Competitive benefits package including vacation, holiday pay, sick time, health, dental, vision and AFLAC are also offered.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes and writing samples must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application, resume, and writing samples to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

