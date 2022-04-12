Wyo4news and WyoRadio are looking for a Content Contributor

WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK and Wyo4News has an immediate opening for a Content Contributor to add to our busy news staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As a Content Contributor, you will write articles and features for Wyo4News and transfer to WyoRadio platforms. You will also be responsible for producing the station’s online news presence through WyoRadio’s website and social media accounts and enhance and maintain the station’s on-air news/information presence.

Job Qualifications:

Bachelors in Journalism, Communication, or related field preferred.

2-3 years experience in on-air presentation preferred.

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite; including Photoshop, Lightroom, In-Design, and Dreamworks.

Knowledge of Adobe Audition preferred.

Experience in Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Office Suite preferred.

This is a regular, full-time position that is paid an hourly rate with a flexible schedule. A Competitive benefits package including vacation, holiday pay, sick time, health, dental, and vision are also offered.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Please include writing samples and a resume if you can. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application, resume and writing samples to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

You can also apply through Facebook here — > https://www.facebook.com/jobs/job-opening/709218073425881?source=job_ats