Wyo4News/WyoRadio has an opening for a Content Creator!

Do you love photography, community happenings, and shining a spotlight on local community members? This is the perfect position to help bring all of the great things that happen in Sweetwater County to a wide variety of followers and readers! WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT KRKK, and Wyo4News has an immediate opening for a Content Creator to add to our busy news team!

Job Responsibilities:

As a Content Contributor, you will write articles and features for Wyo4News and transfer to WyoRadio platforms. You will also be responsible for producing the station’s online news presence through WyoRadio’s website and social media accounts and enhance and maintain the station’s on-air news/information presence. Each day holds a different adventure as you refresh the website and update various social media accounts daily, i.e. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Pheed, Pinterest, Google, and create logos and design graphics upon request. You will gather news/sports information for on-air, website, and social media delivery.

Job Qualifications:

• Bachelors in Journalism, Communication, or related field preferred.

• 2-3 years experience in on-air presentation preferred.

• Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite; including Photoshop, Lightroom, In-Design, and Dreamworks.

• Knowledge of Adobe Audition preferred.

• Experience in Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Office Suite preferred.

This is a regular, full-time position that is paid an hourly rate of $18 – 25/hr with a flexible schedule. A competitive benefits package including paid time off, health, dental, vision, and paid holidays are also offered.

Send us your resume and writing samples to [email protected] and see what we have to offer and show us your talents! Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)