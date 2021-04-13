WyoRadio is looking for an Accounting Clerk

WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK has an immediate opening for an Accounting Clerk to add to our busy staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As an Accounting Clerk, you will be responsible for maintaining payroll and payroll records as well as accounts payable invoices and payments. You will complete client billing and monitor accounts receivable and prepare daily deposits. You will provide appropriate reports to management and coordinate financial information with the accountant and assist the Owner as needed.

Job Qualifications:

Basic knowledge and experience with QuickBooks software required.

Associates Degree in Accounting or in Business preferred.

Ten key by touch required.

Strong verbal and written communication skills necessary

Strong interpersonal and customer service skills required.

Knowledge of basic office equipment, computer skills, Microsoft Office Word and Excel and email software required.

Competitive wage and benefits package offered. This is a regular, full-time position.

Applications and complete job descriptions only available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. Applications will be taken until position is filled. WyoRadio is an EOE.