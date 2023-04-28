WyoRadio/Wyo4News Hiring a Full-Time Production Assistant

WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT, KRKK, and Wyo4News has an immediate opening for a Production Assistant to add to our busy staff!

Job Responsibilities:

As a Production Assistant, you will assist in the production of video, digital static and radio ads, on-air news/sports reporting, on-air voice tracking, video/audio editing, and radio commercial script writing. You will assist with writing, copying, pasting of stories and news/sports/feature articles for Wyo4News and social media.

Job Qualifications:

High School Diploma or GED equivalent required.

Film or video production experience preferred.

Demonstrated knowledge and proficiency in Microsoft Office Word and Excel required.

Strong verbal and written communication skills necessary.

Strong interpersonal and customer service skills required.

Knowledge of basic office equipment, and computer skills.

Ability to multi-task, work under pressure and meet deadlines required.

Must own vehicle to drive to customer’s place of business.

Must be creative, organized and personable.

Attention to detail is a must and advertising copy and scripts must be correct conveying the proper message.

Job Duties Include:

Must have knowledge and application of the Premier Pro editing suite (video), Adobe CC (audio), current radio station automation systems, radio streaming systems, remote radio transmitter systems, and associated computer equipment including software.

Must have the knowledge and ability to use video equipment, cameras, tripods, and lighting for video production.

Must have the knowledge and ability to use company-provided remote audio recording equipment.

Must have the knowledge and ability to use a provided video/still camera and application of lenses.

Assist Media Marketing Specialists (Sales Department) in creating a video or radio script or copy for the client.

Schedule and attend live remote events or company-sponsored events to assist in video or audio recording.

Record on-air radio announcements relating to news/sports/weather/roads for playback on any WyoRadio station.

This is a regular, full-time position. A Competitive benefits package including Paid Time Off (PTO), Holiday Pay, sick time, health, dental, vision, and AFLAC are also offered.

Applications and complete job descriptions are available at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, 2451 Foothill Blvd., Suite 100, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Resumes must accompany applications. Applications will not be given or accepted at the WyoRadio Office. You may also email your application to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. WyoRadio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.