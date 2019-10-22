BLM plans 369 more wind turbines with Chokecherry, Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project

RAWLINS, WYOMING (Oct. 22, 2019) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has released an Environmental Assessment (EA) analyzing an additional 396 wind turbines as part of the Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project located in Carbon County, Wyoming.

The EA examines site-specific impacts of the additional turbines on mixed ownership land south of Rawlins and is the second phase of turbine development in the project area.

The Project was originally analyzed in an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) completed in 2012. The BLM also completed EAs for the project’s infrastructure in 2014 and for the first 500 turbines in 2017.

“This project is a great example of the importance of partnerships between the BLM, the State of Wyoming, our local communities, external groups, cooperating agencies, and the project proponent, Power Company of Wyoming,” said BLM Rawlins Field Manager Dennis Carpenter. “The project fulfils many of the agency’s priorities, including sustainably developing energy resources, modernizing our infrastructure, increasing revenues and creating jobs in local communities while balancing protections for other resources in the project area.”

The release of the EA begins a 15-day public comment period, which closes on Nov. 4, 2019. Comments can be submitted on the project’s ePlanning website at https://go.usa.gov/xVQtD.

Before including your address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information in your comment, please be advised that your entire comment — including your personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time.

While you may ask us to withhold from public review your personal identifying information, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For more information about the Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project, contact project manager Heather Schulz at 307-775-6084.

