Gov. Gordon forges partnership to study Wyoming’s carbon capture potential

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Dec. 10, 2019) – Governor Mark Gordon announced on Monday a joint effort between his administration, the University of Wyoming (UW) School of Energy Resources (SER), the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), and Rocky Mountain Power to conduct a study examining carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technology opportunities in the region.

The study will center on two coal-fueled electrical generation plants in Wyoming: the Naughton plant located in Kemmerer and the Dave Johnston plant near Glenrock.

Rocky Mountain Power will supply plant-specific technical and economic data to the study. In consultation with Rocky Mountain Power, technical experts at the University of Wyoming, DOE, and their support contractors will evaluate the feasibility of carbon dioxide (CO2) capture at the two plants and opportunities to beneficially use or store the captured CO2, including the associated economics.

“Wyoming is serious about using carbon capture technologies to keep our vital coal plants contributing to the economy into the future,” Governor Gordon said. “Coal can be part of the solution. By removing CO2 and finding uses for it, we can make coal-fired power part of a low-carbon economy, and carbon capture and sequestration technologies are ideal for many of our plants.”

The study of these two power plants is just one part of the Gordon administration’s efforts to encourage CO2 capture at our coal plants. Wyoming’s Integrated Test Center, which has the capability to conduct performance tests of carbon capture technologies, is up and running at the Dry Fork power plant near Gillette. Further, UW’s School of Energy Resources has opened a request for proposals to conduct additional studies in Wyoming.

“This is an all hands-on-deck effort,” Governor Gordon added. “The coal industry, utility companies, the Legislature, the University of Wyoming, county commissioners and my office will continue to find ways to keep Wyoming a major supplier of energy. We must find workable solutions to reduce CO2 and keep coal as part of an “all of the above” energy strategy.”

The scoping phase of the study has begun. The Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute and DOE support contractor, Leonardo Technologies Inc. will support the principal partners in the study effort.