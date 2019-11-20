Legal Notice: Temporary Board Position open at College

Rock Springs, Wyoming (November 20, 2019) – Board member Troy Archuleta of the Western Wyoming College Board of Trustees has resigned and an interim Board position is now open. Mr. Archuleta was elected from the College Sub-District which coincides with Sweetwater County School District #1.

The Board of Trustees is currently accepting letters of interest from persons interested in filling Mr. Archuleta’s position with service to commence on December 12, 2019. At the next regular Board election in November of 2020, the person appointed as the interim Board Member will be eligible to run for election to the position.

Applicants must submit a letter of interest to Board of Trustees President George Eckman, C/O Kandy Frink, Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901, prior to the close of business on November 26, 2019. Interested applicants may submit their letter electronically to [email protected]. Applicants should be available for interviews on December 9, 2019.

Applicants must be a resident of Sweetwater County School District #1. Applicants may not be employees of the College District.

For further information, please telephone 382-1602 or send an email to [email protected].

