Bringing awareness, one ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ at a time

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Walk to End Alzheimer’s is right around the corner. This fundraiser will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Bunning Park in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and the opening ceremony will start at 10:00 a.m.

About the Event

Come down to Bunning Park in Rock Springs to show awareness for those fighting Alzheimer’s or for the caregivers helping those with the disease. The community can join as a team or individual for a casual walk. Those wishing to pre-register can do so at www.alz.org/walk. There is no required donation to register, but those who donate $100 or more can get a t-shirt.

There will be a kids’ carnival, raffle items, and food trucks. Money raised for this fundraiser will go back into Wyoming and Sweetwater County to help with care, support services, outreach services, and research that is needed to care for your loved ones battling with Alzheimer’s, Dementia, or other similar diseases.

About Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s Association’s State Development Manager Robin McIntyre stated, “The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is an event that happens in over 600 communities nationwide, is the world’s largest event to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.”

McIntyre mentioned that there are currently two FDA-approved drugs that are biologically changing the effects of the disease and giving people more time with loved ones. “This is just a testament to the money that we have raised in the past and how much of a difference it has made with those living with the disease.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, “At the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, we’re fighting for a different future. For families facing the disease today. For more time. For treatments. We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s. But to get there, we need you. Join us for the world’s largest fundraiser to fight the disease.”

Promise Garden and Pin-Wheel Flowers

McIntyre explained that the walk is really a day of hope and to take time to honor the caregivers and the people who are facing the disease. “We do a beautiful promise garden using pin-wheel flowers of different colors that represent your affiliation with the disease.”

These colors represent the affiliation of the disease:

Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia

represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia Purple is for those who have lost someone to the disease.

is for those who have lost someone to the disease. Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.

represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s. Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

Not too long ago, the white flower was introduced. The meaning behind this flower is to one day be able to give one to a person and show they survived this disease. “That’s what the white flower represents. No one has a white flower yet. The one white flower is the goal they are trying to get to, which means you’re a survivor,” DeLynn Mann, Administrative Coordinator at Deer Trail Assisted Living, said.

Wyoming’s Involvement

There are approximately 10,000 people living in Wyoming with Alzheimer’s and another 16,000 unpaid caregivers who are looking after them.”The money we raise at the walk goes to those people locally.”

Wyoming has seven walks in the state in total. The first walk was held in Campbell County. Sweetwater County is the second. If you wish the join more of these walks, the next ones will be held in Park, Fremont, Natrona, Albany, and Laramie County.

The goal is to raise $20,500 this year for Sweetwater County alone.

Get Involved

If you would like to donate, you can visit www.alz.org/walk. The Alzheimer’s Association is always looking for volunteers and those who wish to be involved. For additional information, please contact the Alzheimer’s Association’s State Development Manager Robin McIntyre at 307-249-4943 or email her at [email protected]