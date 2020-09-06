Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 6, 2020) — Eight clever uses for Dryer Sheets. Life hacks are all about using products you can find around your house to make your life a little bit easier. Dryer Sheets are something almost everyone has in their home and they have way more uses than just settling in with you wet laundry on a dry cycle.

Soap scum? Try dryer sheets. They work wonders on grime in and around showers, bath tubs, and shower doors. Freshen up the airflow in your home. Put some sheets with your favorite scent on your AC unit and embrace the light scent that will flow through your home. Stuff some dryer sheets in between linens in your closet and be amazed and how fresh and clean they smell even months later. Trash cans. Before putting a new liner in the can, throw in a few dryer sheets for a quick and easy way to trap odors. Residue in your washer? Grab a dryer sheet, and use it to wipe away residue. Clean your TV monitors and computer screens with a dryer sheet. Grabs dust, hair, and protects your electronics from any damaging chemicals or wipes. Pet hair? A dryer sheet will remove pet hair and lint from almost every type of fabric and hard surface. Last but not least – use any dryer sheet to as shine to any chrome object.