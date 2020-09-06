Darrian Mechling
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 6, 2020) — Eight clever uses for Dryer Sheets. Life hacks are all about using products you can find around your house to make your life a little bit easier. Dryer Sheets are something almost everyone has in their home and they have way more uses than just settling in with you wet laundry on a dry cycle.
- Soap scum? Try dryer sheets. They work wonders on grime in and around showers, bath tubs, and shower doors.
- Freshen up the airflow in your home. Put some sheets with your favorite scent on your AC unit and embrace the light scent that will flow through your home.
- Stuff some dryer sheets in between linens in your closet and be amazed and how fresh and clean they smell even months later.
- Trash cans. Before putting a new liner in the can, throw in a few dryer sheets for a quick and easy way to trap odors.
- Residue in your washer? Grab a dryer sheet, and use it to wipe away residue.
- Clean your TV monitors and computer screens with a dryer sheet. Grabs dust, hair, and protects your electronics from any damaging chemicals or wipes.
- Pet hair? A dryer sheet will remove pet hair and lint from almost every type of fabric and hard surface.
- Last but not least – use any dryer sheet to as shine to any chrome object.