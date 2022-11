Mustangs basketball with mixed results at Casper Invite

November 27, 2022 — The Western Wyoming Community College men’s and women’s basketball team competed in the Casper College Thanksgiving Classic held in Casper.

Mustang Men

The Western men opened the Invite with a 69-53 win over Lake Regions State College from North Dakota. On Saturday, the Mustang men lose a close 91-88 contest to Indian Hills Community College.

Mustang Women

The Western woman’s teams opened their play on Friday, suffering a 70-54 defeat to Lake Regions State College. No results were available for Saturday’s contest against Snow College.

Both Western teams will now travel to Gillette to play in the three-day Region 9 Challenge Tournament, which begins Thursday.