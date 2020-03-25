Student art shows continue in a different format

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 24, 2020) — The current Youth Arts exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center can be seen on the CFAC Facebook page.

The Sage and Stagecoach Elementary Schools’ exhibit was scheduled to open March 24 and run through April 4th.

During this time of closures, the staff at the CFAC wanted to continue featuring the children’s art because of the importance of the arts for the children and parents.

“Celebrating the talents of the students in our community is one of the best times of the year for us,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “It is especially tough not being open for the families to visit.”

The fourth 2020 YAM exhibit includes over 185 students’ artwork and they are under the instruction of Jacob Haskins at Sage Elementary School, and Jamie Morgan at Stagecoach Elementary School.

Advertisement

SAGE ELEMENTARY

Kindergarten: Neymar Madrid Aguilar, Hudson Brewster, Mila Candelaria, Ellie Childs, Anthony Perez Cortez, Beckham Davis, Michael Kipple, Lilyanna Lidle, Luna Marquez, Jack McGarvey, Zachary O’Driscoll, Jamus Robinson, Ruth Rodriguez, Emerson Serk, Ava Urbin

First Grade: Holden Aanerud, Alexia Felix Bravo, Elliosh Cook, Ammyn Corbett, Santiago Duran, Crue Evans, Bristol Franklin, Eleanor George, Madelyn Harris, Hadley Lyman, Noah Maiden, Allison Mendoza, Phuc Thien Nguyen, Isabella Ramirez, Hector Ramos, Quincy Richins, Aubree Ruth, Hailee Teigen, Leonel Vivanco

Second Grade: Calee Adams-Zink, Noah Antonsen, Kambria Basso, Ailyn Clay, Aaliyah Delbridge, Kamrynn Douchant, Chevelle Johnson, Jace Kidd, Mabel Mathis, James McCarroll, Dylan Naylor, Kaylee Parker, Callie Saunders, Jill Sorensen, Natalie Sola Vargas, Parker Wharton

Third Grade; Eleanor Aanerud, Sydney Atkinson, Desch Brewster, Tayler Christensen, Kynleigh Davis, Kylee Faigl, Debora Garcia, Noah George, Tayler Hager, Zacarias Joaquim, Aurora Lindsay, Ariana Moneyhun, Ireland Moore, Katilyn Moore, Brielle Payette, Dayton Richins, Evelyn Riddle, Kyler Starr, Natalie Torres, Francisco Vega, Mason Wille

Fourth Grade: Kennedi Basso, Evan Berry, Giani Bracho, Jackson Buss, Heimy Casasola, Kama Collins, Jayden Gomez-Ruiz, Fernando Guzman, Berlynn Harrison, Joseph Hernandez, Ainsley Madsen, Isabella Martinez, Gulianna Nations, Dylan Powell, Prestin Rodriquez, McKayla Sparks, Omar Torres, Kinsley Weinreich

Advertisement

STAGECOACH ELEMENTARY

Kinder-Boost: Decker Bryant, Walker Bryant, Arianna Doust, Conner Garcia, Kaytlynn Lemmon, Samuel Wiig

Kindergarten: Ava Bernal, Miranda Camarillo, Ariadne Chavez, Dominick Corazza, Austin Crookston, Kinsley Fouts, Flynn Jackson-Dunn, Jay’lee Lovato, Natalie Main, Rori Meduna, Jett Plant, Jerzee Pyer, Dahlia Sandez, Terrence Schaeperkoetler, Sanaya Smith, Aspen Speicher, Cruz Tirado, Ryker Willey

First Grade: AJ Belnap, Molli Berlagnolli, Amilia Bernard, Hunter Chaffin, Abigail Hall, Adrian Kourbelas, Sagan Krause, Adalynn McBurnett, Lucia Dicochea Miranda, Abbie Moeller, Adrian Murillo, Sofia Roswell, Paisley Scholes, Christian Scott, Tripp Shipley, Edna Vesterby, Brody Volcic, Hunter Willey

Second Grade: Isaac Baker, Zoe Ball, Deion Bridewell, Cesar Contreras, Savanna Davies, Selah Gatti, Hudson Hyatt, Damarlen Garcia Jarquin, Grace Kattan, Channing Lincoln, Rylen Moeller, Brystle Nosich, Daviney Peterson, Kiri Phillips, Zachary Powell, Jaxen Smith, Beckham Smith, Kyler Speicher

Third Grade: Yefri Molina Aguilar, Olivia Bear, Alondra Aguirre Duarte, William “Roper” Gomez, Brooklyn Jackson-Dunn, Mason Jolley, Hannah Millemon, Maci Moeller, Danaka Ogden, Keyla Paul, Cade Reitzel, Marc Resler, Josiah Rogers, Cruz Snyder, Jackson Stewart, Hailey Volcic, Ella Wiig, Zailey Wright

Fourth Grade: Jenna Rose Agudu, Levi Belnap, Emma Calvey, Ashley Carrera-Campos, Luis Cruz, Manuel Cuellar Flores, Alexis Galvan, Kennidi Gibbons, Olivia Goich, Kirianah Hoskins, McKinley House, Crisol Acevedo Jacinto, Elliot Kattan, Dominic Martinez, Hadiley Powell, Evan Rasdall, Abbi Scott, Jace Stott

It is uncertain at this time whether the student exhibits will be able to continue this year. Patrons are asked to watch for notices on social media and in the local news platforms as to when the CFAC and local libraries will be able to reopen to the public. The artwork will be returned to the schools as soon as possible to be returned to the students.

“In the meantime, the Sweetwater County Library System has online resources for e-books, movies, and databases, and the CFAC is posting photos and links to art-related articles and information via Facebook and Instagram,” said Soule.

Contact the CFAC through their email – [email protected].