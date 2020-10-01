0.8 percent of Yellowstone employees test positive

Tyler Johnson

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 1, 2020) – Since the first week of September, 16 of the park’s estimated 2,000 employees, or 0.8 percent, have tested positive for COVID-19, including seven National Park Service and nine concession employees. Eight of the 16 individuals have recovered, while the other eight individuals are still in recovery. All employees who have tested positive have been isolated per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and county public health guidelines. Contact tracing has occurred with the assistance of Park County, MT, and Park County, WY.

The park had four positive employee cases between May 18 and August 30. A contractor also tested positive in June. For details, read the park’s June 17, June 30, July 28, and August 19 news releases.

No further information will be released in order to protect each employee’s privacy.

In partnership with the states of Montana and Wyoming, the park has substantially increased employee surveillance testing and has conducted more than 1,100 tests since the first week of September. More than 3,000 tests have been conducted since the park reopened in May.

Total Confirmed Positive COVID-19 Cases:

May

Employees: 0

June

Contractor: 1 (recovered)

Employees: 0

July

Employees: 2 (recovered)

August

Employees: 2 (recovered)

September

Employees: 16 (8 recovered; 8 still in recovery)

The park will continue to provide routine COVID-19 updates at www.nps.gov/yell.