1 dead, 2 injured following crash near Kemmerer

Photo credit to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Facebook page

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

LINCOLN COUNTY, WYOMING — An abrupt crash was reported near Kemmerer this past Friday which resulted in one death and two injuries.

According to the fatality summary presented by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 2:50 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on route US 189/US-30. Ronald Tietjen (77) of Idaho exited US 30 at milepost 54 and was facing westbound on the off-ramp when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the US 189 intersection. A Ford F-250 was northbound on US 189 and struck the Grand Caravan causing both vehicles to leave the road onto the north shoulder.

Tietjen was wearing his seatbelt when he collided with the other vehicle. Driver inattention is being investigated as a contributing factor. At this time, no other information on the injured has been released.