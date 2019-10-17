1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Rawlins

RAWLINS, WYOMING (Oct. 17, 2019) — One man was killed and one injured in a car crash near Rawlins early Thursday morning.

Around 4:07 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to milepost 230 on Interstate 80 east of Rawlins for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on I-80 when the vehicle exited the left side of the roadway. The driver corrected to the right and entered the borrow ditch on the north side of the road before overturning, according to the highway patrol press release.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 21-year-old Gulfport, Mississippi, resident Alejondro J. Centeno. Centeno was wearing his seat belt and succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash at the scene.

The passenger in the vehicle has been identified as 25-year-old Lehigh Acres, Florida, resident Jesus Centeno. He was wearing his seat belt and transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County for injuries sustained in the crash.

