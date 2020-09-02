10 active cases of COVID-19, 128 recoveries reported by Corrections

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (September 2, 2020) — As of Wednesday, September 2, the number of active COVID-19 cases reported by the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) is 10, and recoveries are 128. The number go as follows:

(According to the WDOC, a recovered case is someone that has been cleared by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to return to the general inmate population or to work)

Advertisement

Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) in Rawlins:

Inmate Population: seven active cases and 94 recoveries

Staff Population: one active case and 23 recoveries

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) in Torrington:

Inmate Population: zero active cases and four recoveries

Staff Population: one active case and four recoveries

Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF in Riverton:

Inmate Population: zero positive cases over time

Staff Population: zero positive cases over time

Advertisement

Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp (WHCC) in Newcastle:

Inmate Population: zero positive cases over time

Staff Population: one active case and two recoveries

Wyoming Women’s Center (WWC) in Lusk:

Inmate Population: zero positive cases over time

Staff Population: zero active cases and one recovery

Based on the numbers above, there are currently 10 active cases of COVID-19 within WDOC facilities (seven inmates, three staff), which is a substantial decrease from last month and a promising sign for the WDOC.

The WDOC is continuing to test facility staff and inmates on an as-needed basis. They will publish updated numbers next week or sooner if there are significant changes to report.