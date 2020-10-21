10 COVID cases among UW cross country teams prompt action

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (October 21, 2020) — Ten cases of COVID-19 have been detected among members of the University of Wyoming’s men’s and women’s cross country teams, prompting the university to take action to limit the spread of the virus in that group of students, employees and the broader community.

Advertisement

The 37 cross country team members will not engage in any athletic activities — including practice, workouts and in-person meetings — and the members are encouraged to shelter in place, where possible, for two weeks. Limited contact is a critical component to the shelter in place. During this time, team members who’ve tested positive or had contact with infected individuals will attend classes virtually.

The action was taken in accordance with UW’s COVID-19 indicators and tactics for Phase 3 of the university’s fall return plan. These allow for UW to respond quickly to outbreaks of the virus in certain programs and facilities at the university with targeted interventions to limit the spread of the virus.

As of this morning (Wednesday), the total number of active COVID-19 cases among UW students and employees stands at 142 — 85 students living off campus, 42 students living on campus and 15 employees living off campus. Some 57 people are in quarantine due to exposure to someone infected by the virus — 12 students on campus and 45 people off campus.

More information about UW’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.uwyo.edu/campus-return, which is being updated as information becomes available. Those with questions also may call (307) 766-COVD (2683) or email [email protected].