10 Cowboy football players named to pre-season All-MWC teams





May 26, 2021 — Athlon Sports released its 2021 Preseason All-Mountain West Conference football teams on Tuesday. Ten Wyoming Cowboys were selected to their First through Fourth All-Mountain West Teams.

Wyoming was led by three players who were named to the First Team. They are junior running back Xazavian Valladay (pictured above), junior center Keegan Cryder and junior linebacker Chad Muma.

Of Wyoming’s 10 selections, seven of them were either First or Second Team picks, tieing San Diego State for the second most individuals on the First and Second Teams. Nevada topped the list with 11 individuals on the First and Second teams.

Wyoming will open its 2021 season at home against Montana State on Saturday, September 4. All Wyoming Cowboy football games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.9 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Wyoming Second Team Selections

C.J. Coldon, Sophomore cornerback

Esaias Gandy, Senior safety

Logan Harris, Senior (Torrington, Wyo.) Senior offensive guard

John Hoyland, Freshman kicker

Wyoming Third Team Selections

Solomon Byrd, Sophomore defensive end

Garrett Crall, Senior defensive end

Wyoming Fourth Team Selection

Cole Godbout, Sophomore nose tackle