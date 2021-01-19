10 GRHS cheerleaders earn All-State recognition

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (January 19, 2021) – Ten cheerleaders from Green River High School recently earned All-State recognition.

Advertisement

The recipients are from both the coed team and all girls team.

Both categories are assessed on grades and coach’s reccommendations.

To earn the All-State recognition for the coed team, the individual must also complete partner stunting, group stunting, single and three-jump combo, and both standing and running tumbling.

Those recipients are senior Oran Watts, senior Trenton Collar and junior Luis Batista.

To earn the All-State honors for the all girls team, the individual must also complete group stunting, single and three-jump combo, a cheer, a dance, and both standing and running tumbling.

Those recipients include senior Angie MacKinnon (2X), senior Cydnee Sturlaugson (2X), senior Kamille Fowler, senior Lauren Jensen, junior Addee Beardsley (2X), junior Hayley Martinez and freshman Allysa Drinkle.