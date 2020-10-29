10 more dead in Wyoming due to COVID-19

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 29, 2020) — Ten more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states.

An adult Albany County woman died late last month. It’s unclear whether the woman was hospitalized; she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Converse County man died earlier this month. It’s unclear whether the man was hospitalized or whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious

An older adult Fremont County woman died last week. She had been hospitalized both in Wyoming and in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Goshen County woman died late last month. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Goshen County woman died earlier this month. It’s unclear whether she was hospitalized; she was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Goshen County woman died earlier this month. She was not hospitalized; she was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County woman died earlier this month. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was not hospitalized; he was a resident of a local long-term care facility. It’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized both in Wyoming and in another state; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died earlier this month. It’s unclear whether the woman was hospitalized; she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 87 coronavirus-related deaths, 10,589 lab-confirmed cases and 1,918 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.