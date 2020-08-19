10-year-old boy raises $400 for Animal Shelter

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 19, 2020) — According to a post from the Rock Springs Animal Control Facebook page, 10-year-old boy Brennan Welch raised $400 and donated the money to the Rock Springs Animal Control:

“Earlier this month 10-year-old Brennan Welch set up a lemonade stand to make money for an iPad. Brennan soon decided that he wanted to earn the money to donate to the local animal shelters instead of getting the iPad. The first day was a success and he set out the second day determined to raise more money. Sadly, his earnings ended up blowing away in the wind. Brennan did not give up and kept working toward his goal. Thanks to his hard work at the lemonade stand and donations from the public Brennan raised a total of $400.