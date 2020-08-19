10-year-old boy raises $400 for Animal Shelter

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 19, 2020) — According to a post from the Rock Springs Animal Control Facebook page, 10-year-old boy Brennan Welch raised $400 and donated the money to the Rock Springs Animal Control:
“Earlier this month 10-year-old Brennan Welch set up a lemonade stand to make money for an iPad. Brennan soon decided that he wanted to earn the money to donate to the local animal shelters instead of getting the iPad. The first day was a success and he set out the second day determined to raise more money. Sadly, his earnings ended up blowing away in the wind. Brennan did not give up and kept working toward his goal. Thanks to his hard work at the lemonade stand and donations from the public Brennan raised a total of $400.
On August 7, 2020, Brennan donated toys, treats, brushes, collars, beds, and leashes for the animals at shelters. His effort impressed us all.
The Rock Springs Animal Control and Rock Springs Evidence Department decided to put together a collection to help Brennan get his iPad. Evidence Technicians Sandy Cleveland and Clark Robinson led the way, reaching out to all the city departments with the story and coordinating the collection of donations. The support from City employees was overwhelming!
On Tuesday, August 18, employees from the Rock Springs Animal Control, Rock Springs Police Department, and Mayor Kaumo surprised Brennan with a new iPad, keyboard, waterproof case, and a $50 iTunes card. The surprises weren’t done though, Cynthia Welch (Brennan’s mom) was presented with a Walmart gift card to help Brennan with any additional resources he may need.
It was through the generosity of everyone that made this possible. A bulk of the donations were from United Mine Workers Union ($500), Rock Springs PPA ($250), and the RS Firefighters Union ($100). The remainder was donated by numerous individual city employees from the Rock Springs Police Department, Rock Springs Animal Control, City Hall/Finance, Engineering, Housing, Municipal Court, IT, Maintenance, City Shop, Water Department, City Council, Dispatch, and the Fire Department.
Last but not least thank you to Sandy Cleveland and Clark Robinson for all their hard work in making Brennan’s dream of getting an iPad come true.