100+ Wyoming National Guard to aid inauguration in Washington D.C.

January 15, 2021 — Responding to a Federal government’s request, more than 100 Wyoming National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have volunteered to support crowd control, communications and logistics during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20.

According to a press release on the Wyoming National Guard website, The 59th Presidential Inauguration, like all presidential inaugurations, is considered a National Special Security Event (NSSE). P.L. 106-544 designated the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) as the lead federal agency responsible for coordinating, planning, exercising, and implementing security for National Special Security Events. The preparation for an NSSE is a cooperative effort among federal, state, and district agencies.

“We are proud to support, and be part of, the long tradition of supporting this historical event for our country,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general for Wyoming. “When we are requested, we continue to provide our governor and civilian authorities properly manned, trained, and equipped forces available wherever and whenever they are needed.”