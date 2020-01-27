100 years ago today Wyoming ratified the 19th Amendment

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Jan. 27, 2020) — Today marks another commemorative moment in history for the Equality State: The 100th anniversary of the State of Wyoming ratifying the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

On Jan. 27, 1920, Wyoming voted to ratify the 19th Amendment, ensuring the right to vote could not be denied to women. Wyoming was one of 36 states to vote in favor of the amendment to become law.

“Wyoming’s role in the women’s suffrage movement is not widely understood in America and has not been clearly integrated into the national narrative of the decades-long fight for women’s right to vote and the final ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920,” said Shannon Smith, executive director of Wyoming Humanities and member of the Governor’s Council for the Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Celebration. “We will elevate awareness statewide and around the nation of Wyoming’s vital role in the national narrative of women’s suffrage that led up to the ratification of the 19th Amendment.”

On Dec. 10, 2019, Wyoming commemorated the 150th anniversary of the passage of the Wyoming Suffrage Act in 1869 by the Wyoming Territorial Legislature, less than five months after the territory was created by Congress and a full 50 years before the U.S. Constitution was amended to include women’s suffrage.

On Aug. 18, 2020, the rest of the nation will celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

For more information about Wyoming’s 150th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage and Wyoming Office of Tourism, visit TravelWyoming.com/wyoming-womens-suffrage .