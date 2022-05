Photo from ParentSquare Email – CAB staff worked to load 104 gift baskets

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Earlier this week, CAB staff worked to load 104 gift baskets to be given to students and their families in need of a little assistance. This was funded with Blue Jean funds from CAB staff and the Sweetwater #1 Foundation. Please take a moment to view some photos and additional information regarding this project here on our website, http://www.sweetwater1.org/sweetwater1cares.