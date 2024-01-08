10th Annual Music for Vets concert exceeds last year’s fundraising

Luke Thomas performing at the 2024 Music For Vets fundraiser concert.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 8, 2024 — on Saturday night, January 6th, the 10th Annual Music for Vets concert took place at the Green River Island Pavilion, and they are happy to report that this year they exceeded last year’s fundraising by $2000.08 for a total of $65,471.15!

This year’s music lineup for the area vet’s fundraiser featured Luke Thomas, The Real Doug Lane, American Hitman, Zamtrip, and Stitched Up Heart, and it was a five-hour event. The event has grown every year in both attendance and funds raised.

Before the event, The American Legion’s Tom Whitmore Post 28 event website stated, “We are confident that the 10th annual event is going to be a great and successful event. This is the ultimate goal, as the Veteran Relief Fund has helped so many veterans in need, and there will be many more who will need assistance in the future.”

Wyo4News and WyoRadio would like to congratulate The American Legion’s Tom Whitmore Post 28 on their fundraising success!