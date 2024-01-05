Graphic courtesy of the Music for Vets Facebook Page.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 5, 2024 — This Saturday night, January 6th, the 10th Annual Music for Vets concert will be taking place at the Green River Island Pavilion. This year’s music lineup for the area vet’s fundraiser features Luke Thomas, The Real Doug Lane, American Hitman, Zamtrip, and Stitched Up Heart. Ticket information can be found on the American Legion’s Tom Whitmore Post 28 event website here.

This is a five-hour event and in 2023, the Music for Vets event raised in excess of $63,000. The event has grown every year in both attendance and funds raised. The American Legion’s Tom Whitmore Post 28 goal for 2024 is to generate positive funds through donations and sponsorships and have the event be the biggest and most successful one yet.



The American Legion’s Tom Whitmore Post 28 event website states, “We are always ready to adjust to whatever is necessary to assure the safety of our participants, volunteers, and attendees. We had a great event in 2023, and with the planning of the 2024 event going full speed ahead, we are confident that the 10th annual event is going to be a great and successful event. This is the ultimate goal, as the Veteran Relief Fund has helped so many veterans in need, and there will be many more who will need assistance in the future.”



The American Legion’s Tom Whitmore Post 28 10th Annual Music for Vets event will also have fundraising raffles, which can be found on the Music for Vets Raffles Facebook page.