11 counties, including Sweetwater, report new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 6, 2020) — For the second-day in-a-row, 11 of Wyoming’s 23 counties reported at least one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday. Per the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website, Sweetwater County was again part of the listed counties with three new cases of the virus. Sweetwater’s total count is now recorded at 97. Wyoming’s total number of cases is 1,312, with another 322 probable cases.

Advertisement

Campbell County led the WDH Sunday report with seven new cases followed by Natrona and Teton counties with four and three, respectively. Other counties who saw their totals increase by at least one were Albany, Big Horn, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Lincoln, Park, and Uinta.

The state’s number of recoveries rose only by three on Sunday to 919. Testing numbers in Wyoming now total 50,038.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Sunday: Albany (34, +1), Big Horn (19, +1), Campbell (57, +7), Carbon (15, -), Converse (16, -), Crook (7, -), Fremont (328, +1), Goshen (6, +1), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (16, -), Laramie (184, -1), Lincoln (30, +1), Natrona (122, +4), Niobrara (1, -), Park (55, +1), Platte (3, -), Sheridan (19, -), Sublette (3, -), Sweetwater (97, +3), Teton (108, +3), Uinta (147, +1), Washakie (34, -), and Weston (2, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Sunday: Albany (3), Big Horn (4), Campbell (13), Carbon (11), Converse (10), Fremont (42), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (104), Lincoln (5), Natrona (18), Niobrara (1), Park (7), Platte (1), Sheridan (8), Sublette (3), Sweetwater (9), Teton (32), Uinta (37), and Washakie (5).