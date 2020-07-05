11 counties, including Sweetwater, with new COVID-19 cases Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 5, 2020) — The uptick in new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming did not take the day off on the Fourth of July. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website reported another 23 cases spread out over 11 different counties, including Sweetwater County.

On Saturday, three more new lab-confirmed cases were reported here in Sweetwater County, bringing our total to 94 total cases. Fifteen of those new cases have come in July.

Campbell County led the state in new Saturday cases of the virus, with five followed by Fremont County with four. Fremont County is by far the hardest-hit area for COVID-19, with 327 total cases, just over 25 percent of Wyoming’s 1,289 reported cases.

Other counties with whose numbers increased Saturday were Albany, Big Horn, Carbon, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Teton, and Uinta.

The state’s probable cause total increased slightly to 317 Saturday, with the number of recovered cases improving by 13 to 916. Testing numbers in the state now stand at 49,413.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Saturday: Albany (33, +1), Big Horn (18, +1), Campbell (50, +5), Carbon (15, +2), Converse (16, -), Crook (7, -), Fremont (327, +4), Goshen (5, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (16, -), Laramie (185, +1), Lincoln (29, +1), Natrona (118, +2), Niobrara (1, -), Park (54, -), Platte (3, -), Sheridan (19, -), Sublette (3, -), Sweetwater (94, +3), Teton (105, +2), Uinta (146, +1), Washakie (34, -), and Weston (2, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Saturday: Albany (3), Big Horn (5), Campbell (13), Carbon (11), Converse (10), Fremont (39), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (102), Lincoln (5), Natrona (18), Niobrara (1), Park (7), Platte (1), Sheridan (8), Sublette (3), Sweetwater (8), Teton (32), Uinta (37), and Washakie (5).