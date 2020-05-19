11 more Wyoming COVID-19 cases reported with two deaths added to state’s total

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 19, 2020) — Eleven more lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wyoming on Monday according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site. Natorna County reported six of the 11 new cases with two in Hot Springs County and one each in Albany, Fremont and Johnson counties.

Advertisement

The WDH is now reporting a total of 577 cases have occurred in the state with 189 probable cases. Statewide recoveries from the disease went over the 500 mark on Monday and to now number 504.

Wyoming death toll from COVID-19 rose by two on Monday to now number 10. The deaths of two Wyoming residents, one in March and the other in April, were added to state’s death toll. Both deaths, one a Carbon County woman and the other a Laramie man, occurred in Colorado. Neither had previously been included in Wyoming’s case count.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Monday’s postings: Albany (10, +1), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (16, -), Carbon (7, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (203, +1), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (4, +2), Johnson (12, +1), Laramie (119, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (49, +6), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (16, -), Teton (69, -), Uinta (8, -), and Washakie (13, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday’s report: Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (9), Fremont (21), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (62), Lincoln (3), Natrona (13), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (4), and Washakie (3).