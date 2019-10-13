Cowboys Can’t Hold Off Aztecs in San Diego

San Diego. CA (10/13/19) – The Wyoming Cowboys couldn’t hold off a San Diego State late fourth-quarter drive and dropped a 26-22 road decision Saturday night to the Aztecs. The loss drops Wyoming’s Mountain West Mountain Division record to 1-1, (4-2 overall). San Diego State improves to 2-1 in the Mountain West West Division (5-1 overall).

Wyoming took the lead with 6:49 to play in the fourth quarter on a Sean Chambers to Raghib Ismail Jr. 19 yard touchdown pass. The 10-play, 79-yard drive took nearly five minutes off the game clock. Unfortunately, the Aztecs would respond with their own nine-play, 76-yard drive culminated in a 12-yard Ryan Agnew to Daniel Bellinger touchdown pass.

The Pokes would have one final chance for victory. With 2:09 to play and starting at their own 25-yard line, Wyoming drove to their own 40-yard line. On a second-down play with less than a minute on the clock, Chambers would throw deep but the pass was intercepted at San Diego State’s 13-yard line by the Aztecs Luq Barcoo.

“I was talking with Coach (Rocky) Long before the game, and we both talked about how it would likely come down to a series or two at the end of the game,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said. “We both knew it would be a physical game tonight and that is exactly what it was.

“I want to congratulate San Diego State,” Bohl said. “I thought they played really hard. I thought our team played hard, as well. We can play a little bit smarter. There was great effort on both teams, and I thought there were excellent plays by the players out there. We came up short, and they (San Diego State) won the game.”

The Cowboys rushed for 157 yards in the game against the nation’s top rushing defense. Xazavian Valladay led Wyoming with 73 rushing yards on 16 carries. Chambers carried the ball 13 times for 49 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Chambers was 5/14 passing for 109 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

SDSU quarterback Ryan Agnew threw for 209 yards on 21/32 passing with two touchdown passes and no interceptions. He also rushed for 42 yards. Juwan Washington rushed for 84 yards on 23 carries to lead the Aztecs.

“Early in the game, I thought we were executing particularly well,” Bohl said. “We were getting man on man, and we were diagnosing some of their penetration on defense well. We were getting some good chunks of yardage, but then during the course of the game I thought San Diego State did a good job of making adjustments.”

Defensively, linebacker Logan Wilson recorded seven tackles versus SDSU and improved his career tackle total to 368, moving him into a tie for the sixth spot on the Wyoming career tackle list with former Cowboy Gabe Knapton (2008-11). Fellow linebacker Cassh Maluia led Wyoming with nine tackles, a season-high.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

SDSU – 47-yard field goal from Matt Araiza (0-3)

Second Quarter

Wyoming – one-yard rush by Sean Chambers (7-3)

Wyoming – one-yard rush by Sean Chambers (14-3)

SDSU – 32-yard field goal from Matt Arziza (14-6)

Third Quater

SDSU – 15-yard pass from Ryan Agnew to Juwan Washington (14-13)

SDSU – 10-yard rush by Washington (14-19 PAT missed)

Fourth Quarter

Wyoming – 19-yard touchdown pass from Sean Chambers to Raghib Ismail Jr. (22-19)

SDSU – 12-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Agnew to Daniel Bellinger (22-26)

Wyoming returns home next Saturday afternoon to face New Mexico (0-2, 2-4), a 35-21 loser at Colorado State Friday night. It will also be Homecoming for the Pokes.