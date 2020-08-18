12 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wyoming, none in Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 18, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported 12 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Wyoming, as of Tuesday, August 18. None of those patients is at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.

The number of patients at each hospital is as follows:

Wyoming Medical Center — 5

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — 3

SageWest Health Care-Lander — 1

Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital — 1

St. John’s Medical Center — 1

Sheridan Memorial Hospital — 1

