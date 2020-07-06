120 Casper families to quarantine after daycare closes from COVID-19

CASPER, WYOMING (July 6, 2020) — Thirty staff members and the families of over 120 children were asked to preliminarily quarantine after COVID-19 was traced to a Casper childcare facility, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department (CNCHD) reported today.

Last week, the CNCHD reported the largest number of new cases in a one-week period since the pandemic began, with 22 cases in the county.

Over the last week, CNCHD and the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) have been monitoring new cases within child care settings.

With the increase of COVID-19 cases attributed to community spread, WDH and CNCHD are working to isolate cases in these settings first, prior to closure of an entire facility.

However, a local childcare facility, Miss Ashlee’s, was identified late Sunday as having additional cases of COVID-19 between children and staff. Soon after, the child care facility was notified and was closed.

Officials from the CNCHD have been working as quickly as possible to notify parents and staff and provide them with additional information.

Advertisement

Due to the contagious nature of COVID-19, the nature of childcare settings, and transmission among more than one individual, all children, and staff who were identified as being associated with this facility are required to quarantine for the recommended 14 days following last exposure to a confirmed positive case.

In total, CNCHD is working to contact 30 staff members and over 120 families of children.

All of these individuals have been advised to quarantine preliminary and CNCHD will be contacting them with more information.

Following the return of additional test results, CNCHD will follow up with anyone else who may need additional testing.

Additionally, CNCHD Environmental Health Specialists will work with the facility in the coming days to ensure complete cleaning and sanitization prior to reopening.

For more information, click here.