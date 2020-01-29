Wyo4News Morning News Roundup; Jan. 29, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sweetwater County’s unemployment rate rose in December while the state’s held steady. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cowboys suffered their eighth-straight loss last night losing to Utah State. More information here.
- Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi received the National Head Start Association’s highest congressional award on Tuesday. More information here.
- The Community Fine Arts Center has announced a scholarship program for senior art students at Rock Springs High School. More information here.
Obituaries:
Rick Walter – Details