Wyo4News Morning News Roundup; Jan. 29, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County’s unemployment rate rose in December while the state’s held steady. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys suffered their eighth-straight loss last night losing to Utah State. More information here.

Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi received the National Head Start Association’s highest congressional award on Tuesday. More information here.

The Community Fine Arts Center has announced a scholarship program for senior art students at Rock Springs High School. More information here.

Obituaries:

Rick Walter – Details

