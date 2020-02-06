12th Annual Blood Drive Challenge winner to be announced tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 6, 2020) — Tonight, we will find out if more people “Bleed Green” or “Bleed Orange”. The winner of the 12th Annual Blood Drive Challenge between Rock Springs and Green River high schools will be announced during the break between the school’s girls and boys basketball games being played at Rock Springs High School.

The Green River Wolves won last year’s record setting event collecting a school record 360 pints of blood. Rock Springs High School collected 353 pints of blood last year, also a school record. The 713 total pints of blood collected beat the previous record of 701.

Tonight’s Tigers/Wolves basketball games begin at 5:30 p.m. with the girls game. The boys game will follow the Blood Drive Challenge announcement.

Tonight’s games also salutes the area’s First Responders. First Responders showing ID will get free admittance.