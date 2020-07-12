13 counties, including Sweetwater, report new COVID-19 cases Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 12, 2020) — A record 13 Wyoming counties reported new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). That is the most one-day, new case reports listed by the WDH website since they started the daily count back in March.

Advertisement

In all, Wyoming’s total case number grew by 43 to now number 1,488, with another 351 probable cases. In searching back through Wyo4News records of WDH reports, it appears that Saturday’s 43 new cases total is the state’s largest one-day total since the outbreak was first reported.

Sweetwater County accounted for eight of the state’s new cases bring our total to 126. The county has registered at least one new case of the virus for 14 straight days. Laramie County also had eight new cases Saturday tying Sweetwater County for the most in the state.

Other counties with at least one new case Saturday were Albany, Big Horn, Campbell, Converse, Fremont, Johnson, Natrona, Park, Teton, Uinta, and Washakie.

Wyoming’s recovery numbers also took a more significant than average jump with 32 listed on Saturday’s tally. The state’s recovered total is now at 1,085. The state’s testing numbers stand at 56,102.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Saturday: Albany (44, +4), Big Horn (26, +1), Campbell (68, +3), Carbon (16, -), Converse (17, +1), Crook (7, -), Fremont (341, +6), Goshen (7, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (17, +1), Laramie (212, +8), Lincoln (34, -), Natrona (135, +1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (75, +2), Platte (3, -), Sheridan (21, -), Sublette (3, -), Sweetwater (126, +8), Teton (123, +5), Uinta (163, +1), Washakie (38, +1), and Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Saturday: Albany (5), Big Horn (4), Campbell (17), Carbon (13), Converse (11), Fremont (43), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (111), Lincoln (7), Natrona (24), Niobrara (1), Park (9), Platte (1), Sheridan (8), Sublette (3), Sweetwater (10), Teton (32), Uinta (38), and Washakie (5).