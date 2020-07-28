13 counties report new COVID-19 cases Monday totaling 43

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 28, 2020) — Monday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website showed another 43 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The new cases were spread out over 13 counties, including Sweetwater with five.

Sweetwater County’s total case number is now 208. Yesterday, the WDH stated that Sweetwater County currently has three cases that are hospitalized, all at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Statewide hospitalizations number 17 with Natrona County’s Wyoming Medical Center having the most with five. (See related story)

Monday’s new case report brings Wyoming’s total case count to 2,072 with another 448 probable cases. Recoveries now number 1,568 equating to 504 active cases in the state. State testing numbers are listed at 71,272.

Also, on Monday, the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, Wyoming Department of Education, and WDH announced a joint effort to deliver 500,000 face coverings to school districts around the state. The cloth face coverings are washable and will help school districts meet safety needs for reopening schools this fall. (see related story)

The Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) is continuing to conduct COVID-19 testing on all staff and inmates within its institutions and offices. As on Monday, 24 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the WDOC. (see related story)

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Monday: Albany (70, -), Big Horn (29, -), Campbell (86, +1), Carbon (49, +3), Converse (19, -), Crook (9, -), Fremont (398, +2), Goshen (9, -), Hot Springs (14, +1), Johnson (18, -), Laramie (296, +7), Lincoln (59, +1), Natrona (170, +5), Niobrara (1, -), Park (90, +1), Platte (4, -), Sheridan (33, +1), Sublette (23, -), Sweetwater (208, +5), Teton (254, +13), Uinta (188, +2), Washakie (40, -), and Weston (5, +1).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday: Albany (7), Big Horn (4), Campbell (22), Carbon (19), Converse (11), Fremont (57), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (126), Lincoln (30), Natrona (30), Niobrara (1), Park (11), Platte (1), Sheridan (10), Sublette (7), Sweetwater (13), Teton (38), Uinta (47), and Washakie (5).