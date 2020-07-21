13 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Wyoming, none in Sweetwater County

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 21, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health has reported 13 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Wyoming as of Tuesday, July 21. None of those patients are in Sweetwater County.
The number of patients at each hospital is as follows:
Wyoming Medical Center — 3
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — 3
SageWest Health Care-Lander — 2
Ivinson Memorial Hospital — 1
Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital — 1
Powell Valley Healthcare — 1
St. John’s Medical Center — 1
Evanston Regional Hospital — 1
