13 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Wyoming, none in Sweetwater County

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 8, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported 13 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Wyoming as of Wednesday, July 8. None of those patients are in Sweetwater County.

Advertisement

The amount of patients hospitalized is up three from 10 on July 7.

The number of patients at each hospital is as follows:

Wyoming Medical Center — 3

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — 2

Ivinson Memorial Hospital — 2

Washakie Medical Center — 2

Powell Valley Medical Center — 1

St. John’s Medical Center — 1

SageWest Health Care-Riverton — 1

Campbell County Memorial Hospital — 1

Click here for more information from WDH.