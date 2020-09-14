13 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wyoming, none in Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (September 14, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has reported 13 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Wyoming, as of Monday, September 14. None of those patients is at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.

The number of patients at each hospital is as follows:

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — 6

Wyoming Medical Center — 4

Sheridan Memorial Hospital — 2

Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital — 1

