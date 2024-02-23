13 GR boys, 8 RS boys, other area boys and girls wrestle into State Semi-Finals

The Wyoming State Wrestling Championship for boys and girls has moved into the Championship Semi-Finals. Championship Quarter-Final matches began at 10 a.m. today in Casper. Semi-Final matches will begin today at 4 p.m. Consolation wrestlebacks will continue this afternoon and again tonight. The state championship matches will take place late Saturday afternoon.

Going into tonight’s Championship Semi-Final matches, Green River, the defending 3A champion, is in first place with 112 points. Pinedale is second at 80 points. Lyman is 11th (36) and Mountain View 14th (25).

In the 4A team race, Rock Springs is in fourth place with 80 points. The Tigers trail first-place Thunder Basin (101.5), Cheyenne East (92.5), and defending champion Sheridan (91).

In the first-ever girl’s tournament, Star Valley is the team leader with 76 points. Lyman is 12th (26), Green River 15 (24), Rock Springs 24th (13), and Mountain View 39th (3).

Area Wrestlers Advancing to the Championship Semi-finals:

4A Boys Tournament

113 Pounds: Dane Arnoldi (RS)

120 Pounds: Santiago Cruz (RS)

126 Pounds: Justine Henry (RS), Lincoln Young (RS)

138 Pounds: Brock Fletcher (RS)

165 Pounds: Sam Thornhill (RS)

175 Pounds: Matthew Foster (RS)

215 Pounds: Ian Dickinson (RS)



3A Boys Tournament

106 Pounds: Bentley Johnson (GR), Tavin Vendetti (GR)

113 Pounds: Lucas Todd (GR)

120 Pounds: Kaleb Gunter (GR)

126 Pounds: Spencer Wright (GR)

132 Pounds: Axel Mckinnon (GR)

138 Pounds: Timber VanGieson (Lyman)

144 Pounds: Nick Weipert (GR)

150 Pounds: Maddux Hintz (GR)

157 Pounds: Kale Knezovich (GR), Jaydon Walther (GR), Sam Gregory (Lyman)

165 Pounds: James Herwaldt (GR)

175 Pounds: Carson Eardley (Mt. View)

190 Pounds: Morgan Hatch (Lyman)

215 Pounds: Jakob Llyod (GR), Kalaeb Clark (GR)





All Class Girls Tournament

110 Pounds: Brianna Uhrig (GR)

125 Pounds: Lilly Harris (GR), Eliza Clegg (Lyman)

140 Pounds: Peyton Hadden (Lyman)

170 Pounds: Hali Witt (RS)