13-Year-Old Boy Killed In Yellowstone RV Accident

Yellowstone Park, WY (6/13/19) – According to a spokesperson from the Yellowstone National Park, a 13-year-old boy died Tuesday in a one-vehicle accident in the park.

Nathan Ullom of Elizbeth, Colorado, succumbed to injuries from the result of a lone RV accident. His twin brother was seriously injured. The boys’ father was also injured and taken to a hospital in Jackson. There is no updated report on their conditions.

Reports state the rental RV crashed on South Entrance Road near Lewis Falls on Tuesday evening. No other information was released.