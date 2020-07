PASADENA, CALIFORNIA (July 15, 2020) — According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the 132nd Tournament of Roses Parade has been canceled for the first time in 75 years. The COVID-19 pandemic was sited as the reason for canceling the event.

The parade was scheduled to take place on January 1, 2021.

The report also mentioned the last time the parade was canceled was during World War II.