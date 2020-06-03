Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 3, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Only one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Health web site, but the state’s recovered cases number was adjusted significantly. More information here.
- The popular free “Concerts in the Park” series starts up tonight in Bunning Park. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Shrine Club begin selling their 10-pound bags of Vidalia onions this morning at 9 a.m. More information here.
- The Wyoming Business Council will present two more free webinars concerning the Business Interruption Stipend Program tomorrow, Thursday, morning and afternoon. More information here.
- The University of Wyoming released a draft plan to restart on-campus education this fall, which includes measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and a mixture of in-person and online courses. More information here.
Obituaries:
Dr. Lewis Dale – Details