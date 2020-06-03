Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 3, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Only one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Health web site, but the state’s recovered cases number was adjusted significantly. More information here.

The popular free “Concerts in the Park” series starts up tonight in Bunning Park. More information here.

The Rock Springs Shrine Club begin selling their 10-pound bags of Vidalia onions this morning at 9 a.m. More information here.

The Wyoming Business Council will present two more free webinars concerning the Business Interruption Stipend Program tomorrow, Thursday, morning and afternoon. More information here.

The University of Wyoming released a draft plan to restart on-campus education this fall, which includes measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and a mixture of in-person and online courses. More information here.

Obituaries:

Dr. Lewis Dale – Details

